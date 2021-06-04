(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 04 giugno 2021

At approximately 1:30 the afternoon of Thursday June 03, a call was made to 9-1-1 reporting a damaged natural gas line at the 4200 block of Britannia Drive S.W. During the process of demolition work being done, a gas line was accidentally severed in the attached garage of the residence undergoing work.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the smell of natural gas was quite strong. Seven homes in the immediate area were quickly evacuated as a safety precaution. ATCO Gas was called to the scene to shut off gas to the affected line. Britannia Drive was temporarily closed at that location.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and residents were allowed back into their homes before 3:00 p.m.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-fire-crews-evacuate-homes-in-britannia-after-gas-line-damaged-during-demolition/