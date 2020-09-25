venerdì, Settembre 25, 2020
CALGARY FAMILY MISSING AFTER CAMPING TRIP LOCATED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 25 settembre 2020

UPDATE:

The Calgary family who went missing after leaving for a camping trip has been located safe and sound. A member of the public saw the media and social media coverage, recognized the trio, and told us where to find them.

We would like to thank the public and media for their ongoing help with sharing information about missing people. Tips from the public often help us find missing people more quickly, which helps get families the answers they need. 

To protect the family’s privacy, we are not able to share any more information about this case.

———————–

ORIGINAL RELEASE (MODIFIED):

We need the public’s help to locate a Calgary family who left for a camping trip on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Two adults and their five-year-old granddaughter were last known to be in the 1600 block of Westmount Road N.W., as they headed to the Crowsnest Pass area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4700

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/calgary-family-missing-after-camping-trip-located/

