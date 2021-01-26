martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
CALDERDALE MAN GIVEN CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Tuesday 26 January 2021

A Calderdale man has been given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted at court for the theft of charity boxes.

James Clarke was given the Criminal Behaviour Order at court on Friday 15 January.

Calderdale’s Police Anti-Social Behaviour officer worked with Calderdale Council’s Community Protection Team and Kirklees Anti-Social Behaviour team for the order which covers the whole of West Yorkshire.

Clarke must not:

  • Touch any gratuity ‘tips’ vessel or charity box anywhere within West Yorkshire
  • Attend or enter any residential or commercial premise and ask to take property from the property from the occupant or premise unless gifted within West Yorkshire.

Inspector Ben Doughty of Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing team said:

‘Criminal behaviour orders are important tools in reducing anti-social behaviour across the area.

‘James Clarke has been involved in a number of thefts of charity boxes and tip jars at shops across Calderdale and Kirklees area.

‘We have worked with our partners at Calderdale and Kirklees Council to assist them in securing this order.

‘If James Clarke does breach the terms of this order he will have committed a crime and could find himself facing a prison sentence.’

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/calderdale-man-given-criminal-behaviour-order

