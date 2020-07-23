CAIRNS WELCOMES TWO NEW DOMESTIC AND FAMILY VIOLENCE LIAISON OFFICERS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

Minister for Police Mark Ryan joined Assistant Commissioner Brett Schafferius today to welcome two new domestic and family violence liaison officers to the Far North.

Minister Ryan said Domestic and Family Violence Units within the Queensland Police Services were critical to ending violence in the home.

“I’m pleased to help welcome Senior Constable Naomi Townsend and Senior Constable Casey Leishman to their new roles as liaison officers,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government and Queensland police are committed to protecting victims and holding perpetrators to account.

“These new liaison officers will play a major role working with the community to drive a shift in attitudes and behaviours when it comes to domestic and family violence.”

In addition to the two new senior constables, this unit also includes three sergeants and covers the entire Far North Police District from Cardwell in the south, Croyden in the west and including the Torres Strait Islands.

Assistant Commissioner Schafferius said police were committed to supporting vulnerable persons and holding perpetrators of domestic and family violence to account.

“I am very pleased to welcome our two new domestic and family violence liaison officers to the Far North unit today,” Assistant Commissioner Schafferius said.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, but sadly, our officers respond to emergency situations involving domestic violence every day.

“Officers within our Domestic and Family Violence Unit continue to work incredibly hard to significantly reduce domestic violence in our community.”

During Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May, the QPS developed an online reporting method for vulnerable people as an alternative contact option for non-urgent matters. More information is available at www.police.qld.gov.au/domestic-violence.

A messaging service has also been developed which allows deaf, hearing-impaired and vulnerable persons in Queensland to contact police for non-urgent matters. More information is available at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/units/policelink-131-444/message-service-for-deaf-hearing-impaired-and-vulnerable-persons.

In the event of an emergency, if an incident of domestic and family violence is currently happening, if anyone is seriously injured or in immediate danger, contact the police on Triple Zero (000).

For all other domestic and family violence related matters, contact Policelink on 131 444, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Media contacts

Minister Ryan’s Office: Ph: (07) 3035 8300

Police Media: Ph: (07) 3015 2444

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/23/cairns-welcomes-two-new-domestic-and-family-violence-liaison-officers