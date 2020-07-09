CAIRNS VIRTUAL RELAY FOR LIFE

This year, the Cancer Council is excited to announce that for the first time ever Relay For Life is going virtual! What does this mean?

Cairns Relay For Life will be hosted online by dedicated Relay For Life volunteers. Relay For Life participants are invited to join online at their own location to remember, celebrate and fight back against cancer.

Although this year it will be online, Relay is an experience that will stay with you forever. Dedicated and passionate local volunteers will host virtual activities to celebrate survivors and recognise their carer’s and honour those we’ve lost through a moving candlelight ceremony.

There will be online entertainment and exciting games for everyone to get involved and raise funds to support those impacted by cancer, fund vital research, and improve cancer prevention efforts. Relay For Life is a chance for the community to come together towards a cancer free future, and despite the event looking a little different this year, the importance of the goal hasn’t changed. Register now for free!

