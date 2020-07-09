giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA'S 709 CRACKDOWN

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

PRESS RELEASE: APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS…

APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS EMPLOYS RECORD…

REPORT LOOKING AT HOW HATEFUL EXTREMISTS HAVE BEEN EXPLOITING THE CURRENT PANDEMIC

MERCOLEDì 8 LUGLIO 2020 – 237ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU SUPPORTING EFFORTS TO IMPROVE WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT IN COOK ISLANDS

CAIRNS VIRTUAL RELAY FOR LIFE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), gio 09 luglio 2020

This year, the Cancer Council is excited to announce that for the first time ever Relay For Life is going virtual!  What does this mean?

Cairns Relay For Life will be hosted online by dedicated Relay For Life volunteers. Relay For Life participants are invited to join online at their own location to remember, celebrate and fight back against cancer.

Although this year it will be online, Relay is an experience that will stay with you forever. Dedicated and passionate local volunteers will host virtual activities to celebrate survivors and recognise their carer’s and honour those we’ve lost through a moving candlelight ceremony.

There will be online entertainment and exciting games for everyone to get involved and raise funds to support those impacted by cancer, fund vital research, and improve cancer prevention efforts. Relay For Life is a chance for the community to come together towards a cancer free future, and despite the event looking a little different this year, the importance of the goal hasn’t changed. Register now for free!

Last updated: 09 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/virtual-relay-for-life

