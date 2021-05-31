(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 31 maggio 2021

Help Cairns State High School’s Year 10 leaders in their mission to raise support for our local RSPCA by making a small contribution to their online fundraiser! The students are raising awareness within the school community and throughout Cairns.

Every little bit helps, and if you know someone attending Cairns State High School, why not ask them to bring in pet supplies for the Donation Drive?

Students and school staff will also fundraise with a bake sale to wrap up their campaign.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/cshs-rspca