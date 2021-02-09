CAIRNS REGIONAL COUNCIL’S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY – CELEBRATION OF WOMEN

–> <!– –> Time: 7:30am – 9:30am Location: Doors Open: Website: Contact person: Phone: Email: Notes: Video: Audio: Cost: Sale Status: Ticketlink: Category: Age group: Disability access: Alcohol: Rating: Program: Companion card: no

Hosted by Star FM radio announcer Juanita Soper, this breakfast event will miss none of the action at the Pullman Cairns International – Official Awards Presentation with Key Note Speaker, Allie Chadburn, award announcements and presentations being streamed live onscreen to the Hilton.

There will be special performances by Mis Judy Free, and Cairns Voice Studio Young Artists live on stage which will be streamed to the Pullman International event.

Date: Monday 8 March

Time: 7:30am to approx. 9:30am

7:30am to approx. 9:30am Venue: Hilton Cairns

Hilton Cairns Tickets: Include a hot plated breakfast. $42 available through TicketLink.

Don’t miss out on the donut display with a bubbles and juice station.

