martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Breaking News

SUBSCRIBER PREFERENCES CHANGE CONFIRMATION

PASSWORD CHANGE REQUEST

GLOBAL ECONOMICS INTELLIGENCE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

CHINA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL HOLDS VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH STATE COUNCILLOR/FOREIGN MINISTER…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

Agenparl

CAIRNS REGIONAL COUNCIL’S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY – CELEBRATION OF WOMEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

<!–

Mon 08 Mar 2021 07:30 am

–>

<!–

Mon 08 Mar 2021

–>

Mon 08 Mar 2021

Time: 7:30am – 9:30am

Hosted by Star FM radio announcer Juanita Soper, this breakfast event will miss none of the action at the Pullman Cairns International – Official Awards Presentation with Key Note Speaker, Allie Chadburn, award announcements and presentations being streamed live onscreen to the Hilton.

There will be special performances by Mis Judy Free, and Cairns Voice Studio Young Artists live on stage which will be streamed to the Pullman International event.

  • Date: Monday 8 March
  • Time: 7:30am to approx. 9:30am
  • Venue: Hilton Cairns
  • Tickets: Include a hot plated breakfast. $42 available through TicketLink.

Don’t miss out on the donut display with a bubbles and juice station.

Add to my calendar


Last updated: 09 February 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/cairns-regional-councils-international-womens-day-celebration-of-women

Post collegati

CAIRNS REGIONAL COUNCIL’S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY – CELEBRATION OF WOMEN

Redazione

CAIRNS REGIONAL COUNCIL’S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY AWARDS BREAKFAST

Redazione

MULTILATERALISM IN 2021: BETTER THAN 2020?

Redazione

SEEKING ARTS PROFESSIONAL FOR COMMITTEE – WRITING PORTFOLIO

Redazione

EAST TRINITY TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

Redazione

OLYMPIC LEGEND CELEBRATES MASTERS GAMES 100-DAY COUNTDOWN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More