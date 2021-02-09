CAIRNS REGIONAL COUNCIL’S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY – CELEBRATION OF WOMEN

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 09 febbraio 2021
Mon 08 Mar 2021 07:30 am
Mon 08 Mar 2021
Mon 08 Mar 2021
Hosted by Star FM radio announcer Juanita Soper, this breakfast event will miss none of the action at the Pullman Cairns International – Official Awards Presentation with Key Note Speaker, Allie Chadburn, award announcements and presentations being streamed live onscreen to the Hilton.
There will be special performances by Mis Judy Free, and Cairns Voice Studio Young Artists live on stage which will be streamed to the Pullman International event.
- Date: Monday 8 March
- Time: 7:30am to approx. 9:30am
- Venue: Hilton Cairns
- Tickets: Include a hot plated breakfast. $42 available through TicketLink.
Don’t miss out on the donut display with a bubbles and juice station.
Last updated: 09 February 2021
Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/cairns-regional-councils-international-womens-day-celebration-of-women