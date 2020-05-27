mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Agenparl

CAIRNS ART GALLERY REOPENING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 27 maggio 2020

Sat 13 Jun 2020

Location: Cairns Art Gallery Cnr of Abbott and Shields streets

Website: https:www.cairnsartgallery.com.au

Contact person: Cairns Art Gallery

Cairns Art Gallery will reopen on 13 June. 20 people allowed at one time, bookings required.

Last updated: 27 May 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/cairns-art-gallery-reopening

