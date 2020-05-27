(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 27 maggio 2020
Sat 13 Jun 2020
–>
<!–
Sat 13 Jun 2020
–>
Sat 13 Jun 2020
Location: Cairns Art Gallery Cnr of Abbott and Shields streets
Doors Open:
Website: https:www.cairnsartgallery.com.au
Contact person: Cairns Art Gallery
Phone:
Email: <a
Notes:
Video:
Audio:
Cost:
Sale Status:
Ticketlink:
Category:
Age group:
Disability access:
Alcohol:
Rating:
Program:
Companion card: no
Cairns Art Gallery will reopen on 13 June. 20 people allowed at one time, bookings required.
Last updated: 27 May 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/cairns-art-gallery-reopening