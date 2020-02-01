(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

CAD’s Personnel Licensing Office and Shroff Office to resume services on February 3 ***********************************************************************************



The Civil Aviation Department (CAD) announced today (February 1) that the Personnel Licensing Office (PELO) and the Shroff Office will resume services from next Monday (February 3).

The opening hours of the PELO and the Shroff Office are 8.45am to 12.45pm and 1.45pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For enquiries, please contact the CAD through email ([email protected]) or PELO enquiry hotline (2910 6046).



Ends/Saturday, February 1, 2020



Issued at HKT 19:00

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/01/P2020020100564.htm