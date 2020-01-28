(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), mar 28 gennaio 2020

On January 21, 2020, the Cabinet decided to approve the Cabinet Order for the Partial Revision of the Order for Enforcement of the Act on the Rational Use of Energy. Concerning the Top Runner Program, Japan’s initiative to encourage industries to improve the energy-consumption efficiency and other performance of their products, the revised Order for Enforcement, for the purpose of encouraging the transport sector and the business and household sectors to further promote energy conservation, is to take the following new measures: [i] adding electrified vehicles to the coverage of regulated “automobiles”; and [ii] adding heat insulation materials made of rigid polyurethane foam to the coverage of regulated “heat insulationmaterials”.

1. Outline of the revised Order for Enforcement

The following is an outline of the revised Order for Enforcement:

(1) Expanding the coverage of regulated “automobiles” under the program (Article 18 of the Order for Enforcement)

The current program regulates automobiles fueled by gasoline, diesel oil or LP gas. The revised Order for Enforcement is to newly add electrified vehicles to the coverage of regulated automobiles.

(2) Expanding the coverage of regulated “heat insulation materials” under the program (Article 21 of the Order for Enforcement)

The current program regulates heat insulation members made of extruded polystyrene foam, glass wool and rock wool. The revised Order for Enforcement is to newly add those made of rigid polyurethane foam to the coverage of regulated heat insulation materials.

2. Future schedule

Promulgation: January 24 (Fri.), 2020

Enforcement: April 1 (Wed.), 2020

Reference: Top Runner Program

Among appliances, equipment and other devices that consume energy, this program, an initiative under the Act on the Rational Use of Energy, aims to: define target criteria for the energy-consumption efficiency and other performance of certain appliances, etc. that are stipulated under the Order for Enforcement; and require manufacturers and other businesses to satisfy the criteria in manufacturing their products.

