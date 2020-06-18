C3PNO COVID-19 SURVEY: COLLABORATING CONSORTIUM OF COHORTS PRODUCING NIDA OPPORTUNITIES (C3PNO) SURVEY OF COVID-19 RISKS/EFFECTS, SUBSTANCE USE, AND HIV/AIDS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Published: 5/1/2020.
C3PNO fosters collaborations and data sharing across the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) cohorts. C3PNO manages and stimulates the use of the NIDA longitudinal cohorts and addresses high priority research on HIV/AIDS in the context of substance misuse.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have crafted a cross-cutting survey of COVID-19 related risk behaviors and effects.
Questions Adapted From: Various sources and original questions
Population: Adults and Teens
High Risk/Special/Unique Populations
Multiple Groups
Other
Sexual or Gender Minorities
Substance users, those at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS, men who have sex with men
Length: Up to 65 questions but much shorter for non-active substance users
Time to Complete: 15 minutes
Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)
Telephone
Administered by: Self Administered
Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer
Special Considerations: May be conducted by interviewer but designed primarily for online survey
Language(s): English
(PDF)
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22690