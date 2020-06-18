C3PNO COVID-19 SURVEY: COLLABORATING CONSORTIUM OF COHORTS PRODUCING NIDA OPPORTUNITIES (C3PNO) SURVEY OF COVID-19 RISKS/EFFECTS, SUBSTANCE USE, AND HIV/AIDS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Published: 5/1/2020.

C3PNO fosters collaborations and data sharing across the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) cohorts. C3PNO manages and stimulates the use of the NIDA longitudinal cohorts and addresses high priority research on HIV/AIDS in the context of substance misuse.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have crafted a cross-cutting survey of COVID-19 related risk behaviors and effects.

Questions Adapted From: Various sources and original questions

Population: Adults and Teens

High Risk/Special/Unique Populations

Multiple Groups

Other

Sexual or Gender Minorities

Substance users, those at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS, men who have sex with men

Length: Up to 65 questions but much shorter for non-active substance users

Time to Complete: 15 minutes

Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)

Telephone

Administered by: Self Administered

Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer

Special Considerations: May be conducted by interviewer but designed primarily for online survey

Language(s): English

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22690