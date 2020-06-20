C3-SYMMETRICAL TRIPODAL ACYLHYDRAZONE ORGANOGELATOR FOR THE SELECTIVE RECOGNITION OF CYANIDE IONS IN GEL AND SOLUTION PHASE: PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS IN FOOD SAMPLES

The method of formation of Low-molecular-weight organogelators by modifications in the substituents has been demonstrated. The organogelator formed can selectively sense cyanide ions in gel and solution phases. Interaction of cyanide with the acylhydrazone was noticeably seen from the “naked eye” and was proved with the NMR titrations. Notably, the ligand has been successfully explored for the recognition of cyanide ions in food samples. Additionally, the low-cost, cotton swabs coated with the organogelator showed a rapid, on-site recognition of cyanide ions. The structure−property relationship discovered in the given study provides insight into the development of novel, cost-effective multifunctional materials.