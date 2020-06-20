sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
Breaking News

SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY AMBASSADOR MARSHALL BILLINGSLEA TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA

SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY AMBASSADOR MARSHALL BILLINGSLEA TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S REMARKS AT THE 2020 COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S REMARKS AT THE 2020 COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

DEBT, INVESTMENT, AND GROWTH IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH SEGMENTED LABOR MARKETS

DOES GOING TOUGH ON BANKS MAKE THE GOING GET TOUGH? BANK LIQUIDITY…

BEING A REFUGEE IN THE MIDST OF A GLOBAL PANDEMIC

VENERDì 19 GIUGNO 2020 – 232ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

THE LACK OF CONVERGENCE OF LATIN-AMERICA COMPARED WITH CESEE: IS LOW INVESTMENT…

COMFORT IN FLOATING: TAKING STOCK OF TWENTY YEARS OF FREELY-FLOATING EXCHANGE RATE…

Agenparl

C3-SYMMETRICAL TRIPODAL ACYLHYDRAZONE ORGANOGELATOR FOR THE SELECTIVE RECOGNITION OF CYANIDE IONS IN GEL AND SOLUTION PHASE: PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS IN FOOD SAMPLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 giugno 2020

The method of formation of Low-molecular-weight organogelators by modifications in the substituents has been demonstrated. The organogelator formed can selectively sense cyanide ions in gel and solution phases. Interaction of cyanide with the acylhydrazone was noticeably seen from the “naked eye” and was proved with the NMR titrations. Notably, the ligand has been successfully explored for the recognition of cyanide ions in food samples. Additionally, the low-cost, cotton swabs coated with the organogelator showed a rapid, on-site recognition of cyanide ions. The structure−property relationship discovered in the given study provides insight into the development of novel, cost-effective multifunctional materials.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/hfXT1XqCDRM/D0SM00906G

Post collegati

C3-SYMMETRICAL TRIPODAL ACYLHYDRAZONE ORGANOGELATOR FOR THE SELECTIVE RECOGNITION OF CYANIDE IONS IN GEL AND SOLUTION PHASE: PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS IN FOOD SAMPLES

Redazione

BOOST TO CCAP REIMBURSEMENT RATES APPROVED BY HOUSE

Redazione

SERIES: SMUSA, AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS OF ALL EMPLOYEES: PROFESSIONAL AND BUSINESS SERVICES IN CONNECTICUT

Redazione

SERIES: SMU, AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS OF ALL EMPLOYEES: MANUFACTURING IN COLORADO

Redazione

SERIES: SMU, ALL EMPLOYEES: ADMINISTRATIVE AND SUPPORT AND WASTE MANAGEMENT AND REMEDIATION SERVICES IN ORLANDO-KISSIMMEE-SANFORD, FL (MSA)

Redazione

SERIES: SMU, ALL EMPLOYEES: GOODS PRODUCING IN MADERA, CA (MSA)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More