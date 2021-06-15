(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01532J, Communication

Jacob S. McMullen, Alison J. Edwards, Jamie Hicks

A series of neutral magnesium and calcium complexes bearing an extremely bulky diamido ligand have been synthesised and crystallographically characterised. A number of these complexes feaure rare group 2 metal···aromatic…

