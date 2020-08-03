lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
C-ALKYLATION OF ALKALI METAL CARBANIONS WITH OLEFINS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

C-alkylations of alkali metal carbanions with olefins, first reported five decades ago, is a class of reaction undergoing a resurgence in organic synthesis in recent years. As opposed to expectations from classical chemistry and transition metal-catalysis, here olefins behave as closed-shell electrophiles. Reactions range from highly reactive alkyllithiums giving rise to anionic polymerization, to moderately reactive alkylpotassium or alkylsodium compounds that give rise to defined, controlled and bimolecular chemistry. This review presents a brief historical overview on C-alkylation of alkali metal carbanions with olefins, highlights contemporary applications and features developing mechanistic understanding, thereby serving as a platform for future studies and the widespread use of this class of reaction in organic synthesis.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/V9ZPj_yWvlI/D0OB01180K

