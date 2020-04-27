BUSINESS: VISITING ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 27 aprile 2020 Department: The Bill Munday School of Business
Institution: St. Edward’s University
[center][/center]
[center][b]Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics
St. Edward’s University[/b]
[/center]
[b][/b]
[b]Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics[/b]
[b]The Bill Munday School of Business[/b]
The Bill Munday School of Business at St. Edward’s University invites applications for a full-time, nine-month, visiting assistant professor position in Econ…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141534&tag=141534-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141534&tag=141534-atom