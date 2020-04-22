(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), mer 22 aprile 2020

In April business tendency is assessed as the worst since

the beginning of surveys in presented kinds of activities.

The most significant decrease is reported by entities operating

in the field of accommodation and food service

activities. The least significant deterioration is indicated

by companies from two sections – financial and insurance

activities as well as information and communication.

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/business-tendency/business-tendency/business-tendency-in-manufacturing-construction-trade-and-services-april-2020,2,4.html