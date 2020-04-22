mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

FROM PARLIAMENT TO PEMBROKESHIRE: WELSH SECRETARY TO ANSWER WELSH QUESTIONS FROM WALES…

CORONAVIRUS: CALABRIA (FI), DONATE MASCHERINE A BANCHISTI MERCATO ROMANO VAL MELAINA

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: GRAZIE AI PAESI CHE CI STANNO AIUTANDO, 330 MEDICI…

CORONAVIRUS, DADONE: SIAMO FINALMENTE A UNA SVOLTA SULL’ANTICIPO FINO A 45MILA EURO…

CORONAVIRUS, SPADAFRORA: CALCIO, EMANEREMO DISPOSIZIONI AGGIORNATE IN MERITO ALLA POSSIBILITA’ E ALLE…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 22, 2020

GIORNATA DELLA TERRA, LA LEZIONE DEGLI INDIGENI: AMARLA, NON SOLO USARLA

GIAPPONE, ABE: SIAMO NELLA FASE CRUCIALE REVOCA STATO DI EMERGENZA

EARTH DAY TURNS 50 AMID A GLOBAL PANDEMIC AND CLIMATE BREAKDOWN

QUEI PROMESSI SPOSI CHE CI PARLANO OGGI

Agenparl

BUSINESS TENDENCY IN MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION, TRADE AND SERVICES – APRIL 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), mer 22 aprile 2020

In April business tendency is assessed as the worst since
the beginning of surveys in presented kinds of activities.
The most significant decrease is reported by entities operating
in the field of accommodation and food service
activities. The least significant deterioration is indicated
by companies from two sections – financial and insurance
activities as well as information and communication.

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/business-tendency/business-tendency/business-tendency-in-manufacturing-construction-trade-and-services-april-2020,2,4.html

Post collegati

CONSUMER PROTECTION IN AL RUSTAQ DEALT WITH MORE THAN 100 REPORTS AND 23 VIOLATIONS

Redazione

BUSINESS TENDENCY IN MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION, TRADE AND SERVICES – APRIL 2020

Redazione

BASE-CONTROLLED DIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF VINYL SULFONES FROM (BENZYLSULFONYL)BENZENES AND PARAFORMALDEHYDE

Redazione

IMPFSTOFFFORSCHUNG GEGEN COVID-19 WIRD VERANTWORTUNGSVOLL BETRIEBEN

Redazione

TRANSFORMATIVE POLICIES FOR THE CLIMATE CHALLENGE

Redazione

ELECTROCHEMICAL BIOSENSING PLATFORMS ON THE BASIS OF REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND ITS COMPOSITES WITH AU NANODOTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More