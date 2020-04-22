(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), mer 22 aprile 2020
In April business tendency is assessed as the worst since
the beginning of surveys in presented kinds of activities.
The most significant decrease is reported by entities operating
in the field of accommodation and food service
activities. The least significant deterioration is indicated
by companies from two sections – financial and insurance
activities as well as information and communication.
Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/business-tendency/business-tendency/business-tendency-in-manufacturing-construction-trade-and-services-april-2020,2,4.html