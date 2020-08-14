(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), ven 14 agosto 2020

Consensus Consensus Range Actual Previous Inventories – M/M change -1.2% -1.4% to -1.0% -1.1% -2.3%

Highlights



Sales at the retail level may be going up but inventories have been going down, falling 2.6 percent in June for the third straight decline and contributing to a 1.1 percent overall decline for total business inventories. Inventories at wholesalers have been falling less steeply, down 1.4 percent in June for a second straight draw in contrast to manufacturing inventories which have been steady during the crisis, rising 0.6 percent for a second straight rise.

Market Consensus Before Announcement



Inventories have been in contraction, especially at the retail level but also including the wholesales level. Forecasters see a June draw of 1.2 percent for total business inventories.

Definition



Business inventories are the dollar amount of inventories held by manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The level of inventories in relation to sales is an important indicator of the near-term direction of production activity.

Description



Investors need to monitor the economy closely because it usually dictates how various types of investments will perform. The stock market likes to see healthy economic growth because that translates to higher corporate profits. The bond market prefers more moderate growth that won’t generate inflationary pressures.

Rising inventories can be an indication of business optimism that sales will be growing in the coming months. By looking at the ratio of inventories to sales, investors can see whether production demands will expand or contract in the near future. For example, if inventory growth lags sales growth, then manufacturers will have to boost production lest commodity shortages occur. On the other hand, if unintended inventory accumulation occurs (that is, sales do not meet expectations), then production will probably have to slow while those inventories are worked down. In this manner, the business inventory data provide a valuable forward-looking tool for tracking the economy.