lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
PRESS RELEASE: PM: ‘IT’S HUMANITY AGAINST THE VIRUS’

CONCURSO DE CóMIC Y NOVELA GRáFICA EUROPA COOPERA 2020:  EL SALVADOR EN…

CONCURSO DE CóMIC: SUPERCIPOTES CONTRA EL COVID-19

IX FESTIVAL DE CINE EUROPEO, EDICIóN #DESDECASA

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 MAY 2020

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC FROM LEBANON AND IRAQ – AN…

CORONAVIRUS, DISTANZE TRA LA MAGGIORANZA SU DL MAGGIO

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL SEN LUIGI VITALI.

IL PAPA INCORAGGIA LA COLLABORAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE PER SCONFIGGERE IL VIRUS

IL PAPA: LA VOCE DI DIO PARLA AL PRESENTE E CI INVITA…

Agenparl

BUSINESS INDICATORS, BUSINESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 04 maggio 2020

Business Impacts of COVID-19 Survey

This publication provides information on the incidence and nature of impacts due to COVID-19, as experienced by businesses operating in Australia. The survey was conducted between 22 April and 28 April 2020.

Topics covered in this release include:

      • Business response to the JobKeeper Payment scheme;
      • Anticipated adverse business impacts due to COVID-19;
      • Business capital expenditure intentions.

The collection was conducted through a telephone based business survey between 22 April and 28 April 2020, with a sample size of 2,014 businesses. The final response rate was 60%.

This release forms part of the suite of additional products that the ABS is producing to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Future information collected in this survey will evolve to maintain relevance in a changing environment.



Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&5676.0.55.003&04052020

