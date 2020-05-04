BUSINESS INDICATORS, BUSINESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 04 maggio 2020

Business Impacts of COVID-19 Survey

This publication provides information on the incidence and nature of impacts due to COVID-19, as experienced by businesses operating in Australia. The survey was conducted between 22 April and 28 April 2020.

Topics covered in this release include:

Business response to the JobKeeper Payment scheme;





Anticipated adverse business impacts due to COVID-19;





Business capital expenditure intentions.

The collection was conducted through a telephone based business survey between 22 April and 28 April 2020, with a sample size of 2,014 businesses. The final response rate was 60%.

This release forms part of the suite of additional products that the ABS is producing to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Future information collected in this survey will evolve to maintain relevance in a changing environment.









