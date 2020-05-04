BUSINESS INDICATORS, BUSINESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 04 maggio 2020
Business Impacts of COVID-19 Survey
This publication provides information on the incidence and nature of impacts due to COVID-19, as experienced by businesses operating in Australia. The survey was conducted between 22 April and 28 April 2020.
Topics covered in this release include:
- Business response to the JobKeeper Payment scheme;
- Anticipated adverse business impacts due to COVID-19;
- Business capital expenditure intentions.
The collection was conducted through a telephone based business survey between 22 April and 28 April 2020, with a sample size of 2,014 businesses. The final response rate was 60%.
This release forms part of the suite of additional products that the ABS is producing to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Future information collected in this survey will evolve to maintain relevance in a changing environment.
Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&5676.0.55.003&04052020