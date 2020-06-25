giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
BUSINESS HOURS AND HOLIDAYS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 giugno 2020

Business hours

Business hours are Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 18:00.

Switchboard is open Monday to Friday, 07:30 to 18:30.

EMA’s working hours follow Central European Time (CET).

European Medicines Agency holidays 2020

1 January Wednesday, New Year’s Day
2 January Thursday, following New Year’s Day
3 January Friday, additional holiday granted by Executive Director
9 April Maundy Thursday
10 April Good Friday
13 April Easter Monday
27 April Monday, Kings Day
1 May Friday, Labour Day
21 May Thursday, Ascension Day
22 May Friday, following Ascension Day
1 June Whit Monday
2 November Monday, All Souls’ Day
24-31 December Christmas Holidays

European Medicines Agency holidays 2021

1 January Friday, New Year’s Day
1 April Maundy Thursday
2 April Good Friday
5 April Easter Monday
27 April Tuesday, Kings Day
13 May Thursday, Ascension Day
14 May Friday, following Ascension Day
24 May Whit Monday
1 November Monday, All Saints’ Day
2 November Monday, All Souls’ Day
23-31 December Christmas Holidays

*All dates may be subject to change.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/about-us/contact/business-hours-holidays

