BUSINESS HOURS AND HOLIDAYS

Business hours
Business hours are Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 18:00.
Switchboard is open Monday to Friday, 07:30 to 18:30.
EMA’s working hours follow Central European Time (CET).
European Medicines Agency holidays 2020
|1 January
|Wednesday, New Year’s Day
|2 January
|Thursday, following New Year’s Day
|3 January
|Friday, additional holiday granted by Executive Director
|9 April
|Maundy Thursday
|10 April
|Good Friday
|13 April
|Easter Monday
|27 April
|Monday, Kings Day
|1 May
|Friday, Labour Day
|21 May
|Thursday, Ascension Day
|22 May
|Friday, following Ascension Day
|1 June
|Whit Monday
|2 November
|Monday, All Souls’ Day
|24-31 December
|Christmas Holidays
European Medicines Agency holidays 2021
|1 January
|Friday, New Year’s Day
|1 April
|Maundy Thursday
|2 April
|Good Friday
|5 April
|Easter Monday
|27 April
|Tuesday, Kings Day
|13 May
|Thursday, Ascension Day
|14 May
|Friday, following Ascension Day
|24 May
|Whit Monday
|1 November
|Monday, All Saints’ Day
|2 November
|Monday, All Souls’ Day
|23-31 December
|Christmas Holidays
*All dates may be subject to change.
