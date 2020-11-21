sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1690 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1747 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1894 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1180 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1743 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1275 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1692 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1122 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1932 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

Agenparl

BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR – TENURE TRACK – STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 21 novembre 2020 Department: Strategic Management and Operations
Institution: Utah Valley University

[center]

[b]Assistant Professor – Tenure Track – Strategic Management[/b][/center]

[b]Position Category[/b]: Faculty – Tenure Track (FT)

[b]Summary:[/b]

Utah Valley University is seeking a tenure-track Assistant Professor to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in the Department of Strategic Management and Operations using effective pedagogies. Instruction may inclu…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=150077&tag=150077-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=150077&tag=150077-atom

Post collegati

BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR – TENURE TRACK – STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT

Redazione

AGRICULTURE: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN ENTOMOLOGY

Redazione

HUMANITIES: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (NTT), AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY

Redazione

LAW: LECTURER (CONTINUING)

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ADMISSIONS COUNSELOR

Redazione

ENGINEERING: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More