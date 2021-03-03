BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, OPERATIONS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 03 marzo 2021 Department:
Institution: Kean University
College of Business and Public Management
Global Business School
Operations/Supply Chain Management – to teach a range of undergraduate and graduate courses at the Union and Ocean campuses including, but not limited to: Quantitative Methods; Operations Management; Supply Chain Management; Total Quality Management; Sustainable Global Business & Technology; and Business Process…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=154932&tag=154932-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=154932&tag=154932-atom