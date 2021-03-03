mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
Breaking News

NOTA STAMPA: VACCINI: SECONDO TAVOLO AL MISE, RIBADITA VOLONTà DI PARTECIPARE AL…

​​​​​AGRICOLTURA, P. DE LUCA (PD): REVISIONE CRITERI PSR SBAGLIATA, PENALIZZA GRAVEMENTE IL…

TWEET DI BRANDO BENIFEI SU ADDIO DI ORBAN A AL PPE

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

GIUSTIZIA: SISTO (FI), NEW DEAL PER ABBANDONARE IDEOLOGIA

IL PAPA AL MYANMAR: ODIO E INGIUSTIZIA LASCINO SPAZIO ALLA RICONCILIAZIONE

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: AVVIO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

CASHBACK: SQUERI (FI), SERVE CONFRONTO, PRIORITà PIù IMPORTANTI

EU-CUBA: FORMAL MEETING OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS DIALOGUE

IL PAPA: IL VIAGGIO IN IRAQ è UN ALTRO PASSO VERSO LA…

Agenparl

BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, OPERATIONS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 03 marzo 2021 Department:
Institution: Kean University

College of Business and Public Management

Global Business School

Operations/Supply Chain Management – to teach a range of undergraduate and graduate courses at the Union and Ocean campuses including, but not limited to: Quantitative Methods; Operations Management; Supply Chain Management; Total Quality Management; Sustainable Global Business & Technology; and Business Process…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=154932&tag=154932-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=154932&tag=154932-atom

Post collegati

BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT

Redazione

BUSINESS: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, OPERATIONS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

Redazione

BIG DATA ANALYTICS-A KEY DIFFERENTIATOR IN DRIVING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Redazione

4 TOP WEB DESIGN AND UX TRENDS THAT WILL GROW YOUR BUSINESS EXPONENTIALLY

Redazione

SECRET INGREDIENTS OF SUCCESSFUL INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNIZATION

Redazione

HIGH-TECH DETECTION DETERMINES PINEAPPLE HARVEST NEEDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More