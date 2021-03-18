BUSINESS: ASSISTANT/ ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 18 marzo 2021 Department: College of Business Administration
Institution: Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University
AL-KHOBAR, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
POSITION Assistant/ Associate Professor, Management Information Systems
DEPARTMENT Business Administration
SCHOOL Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University
REPORTS TO Department Chair; College Dean
INTRODUCTION
The College of Business Administration (COBA) at Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University in the Kingdom of Saudi Ara…
