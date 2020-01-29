(AGENPARL) – London mer 29 gennaio 2020

Police investigating an assault at Bushy Park that left a 60-year-old man with a broken leg have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

Sergeant Pete Sturgess said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can identify the man in the picture. While the quality of the image is not great, if you know him, it’s likely that you will recognise him.

“At the centre of this case is a minor disagreement that very quickly escalated to totally unnecessary violence. If you can assist in identifying the man in the image please do get in touch.”

Officers were called at 13:38hrs on Saturday 28 December to reports of an altercation at the park.

London Ambulance Service also attended and found a man in his 60s suffering from a serious leg injury.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, although they required surgery.

The victim was injured following an argument with an unknown male cyclist in the park.

Following the incident, the suspect cycled off leaving the injured victim on the ground.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30-40 years, tall and of large build, clean shaven and speaking with a London accent. At the time of the incident he was riding a mountain bike.

Anyone who thinks they know the identity of the suspect should call police on 101 quoting DEC or tweet Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.