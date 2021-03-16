(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 16 marzo 2021

Following the February 1, 2021 coup by the Burmese military, agricultural trade has been crippled due to country-wide peaceful protests in opposition to the military’s actions and the military’s increasingly violent response. The Ministry of Commerce is waiving import and export license requirements for select agricultural commodities from March 8 – April 9, 2021. While a lack of drivers to move the more than 10,000 stuck containers at a major port remains the largest single barrier to trade, this may provide some relief for U.S. wheat and soybean (but not soybean meal) exports, which were valued at a combined $39 million in 2020.

Burma: Burmese Government Temporarily Waives Import and Export Licenses for Select Ag Products

