martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
Breaking News

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: PROGRAMME OFFICER – EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: PROGRAMME OFFICER – SOCIAL PROTECTION AND POVERTY REDUCTION

IL PAPA RICEVE I CAPITANI REGGENTI DI SAN MARINO

LA BASILICA DI SAN MARCO, DOVE ABITò L’APOSTOLO EVANGELISTA

ECONOMY: CANADA SHOULD FOCUS ON BOOSTING BUSINESS, JOBS AND WELL-BEING, SAYS OECD

FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS EXTERNAL ASPECTS OF EU…

VACCINI, ASTRAZENECA SOSPESA PER FORMA SPECIALE DI TROMBOSI VENOSA CEREBRALE MOLTO RARA

EUROPA, BONFRISCO (LEGA): INCONTRO CON JENS STOLTENBERG, SEGRETARIO GENERALE DELLA NATO PER…

UK SPECIAL ENVOY TO SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN VISITS EGYPT

LA SANTA SEDE: NON SI POSSONO BENEDIRE UNIONI TRA PERSONE OMOSESSUALI

Agenparl
Image default

BURMA: BURMESE GOVERNMENT TEMPORARILY WAIVES IMPORT AND EXPORT LICENSES FOR SELECT AG PRODUCTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 16 marzo 2021

Following the February 1, 2021 coup by the Burmese military, agricultural trade has been crippled due to country-wide peaceful protests in opposition to the military’s actions and the military’s increasingly violent response. The Ministry of Commerce is waiving import and export license requirements for select agricultural commodities from March 8 – April 9, 2021. While a lack of drivers to move the more than 10,000 stuck containers at a major port remains the largest single barrier to trade, this may provide some relief for U.S. wheat and soybean (but not soybean meal) exports, which were valued at a combined $39 million in 2020.

Burma: Burmese Government Temporarily Waives Import and Export Licenses for Select Ag Products

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/burma-burmese-government-temporarily-waives-import-and-export-licenses-select-ag-products

Post collegati

MEXICO: MEXICO FRONT OF PACK SECOND PHASE IMPLEMENTATION

Redazione

BURMA: BURMESE GOVERNMENT TEMPORARILY WAIVES IMPORT AND EXPORT LICENSES FOR SELECT AG PRODUCTS

Redazione

EUROPEAN UNION: PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON THE REVISION OF THE SUSTAINABLE USE OF PESTICIDES DIRECTIVE

Redazione

MALAYSIA: MALAYSIA NOTIFIED NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR THE IMPORTATION OF GRAINS AND GRAIN PRODUCTS

Redazione

GLOBAL MARKETING

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: STROLLING INTO AUSTRALIA: MANCHESTER BABY BUSINESS SECURES MAJOR EXPORT CONTRACT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More