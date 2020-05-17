domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
BURMA: BURMA – RICE EXPORT POLICY UPDATES DURING COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 17 maggio 2020

With the onset of COVID-19, the Government of Myanmar adjusted its rice trade policy to maintain price stability and increase farmer incomes while also ensuring a sufficient supply for domestic consumption. Myanmar set the rice export quota for May 2020 at 150,000 MT, further specifying 100,000 MT for the overseas markets and 50,000 MT through border trade to China. The validity of rice export licenses was reduced to one month and exporters can apply monthly. The government is also upping loans to support monsoon paddy and other agricultural production.

Burma: Burma – Rice Export Policy Updates during COVID-19

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/burma-burma-rice-export-policy-updates-during-covid-19

