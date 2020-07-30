(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), gio 30 luglio 2020

Bureau of Parks and Lands issues updated beach safety measures

July 30, 2020

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA – In response to the fatal shark attack near Bailey Island, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Bureau of Parks and Lands restricted swimming on Tuesday at its coastal State Parks with beaches to waist-deep water. On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Popham Beach State Park lifeguards alerted the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to a possible shark spotting. Maine Marine Patrol searched the area and did not see any sharks but spotted a Moli Moli (sea sunfish) and seals feeding on fish. Today, following Maine State Parks protocol, and out of an abundance of caution, DACF is activating the following safety measures, until further notice and subject to change without warning:

Popham Beach State Park is restricted to ankle-deep water access.

Nearby Reid State Park is restricted to knee-deep water access (the lagoon at Reid State Park remains open).

Water access at Ferry Beach State Park and Crescent Beach State Park is limited to waist-deep water.

All other coastal Maine State Parks are allowing regular water activity. Park Rangers and lifeguards are working hard to make our beaches safe and enjoyable for all who use them. DACF appreciates Park visitor understanding and cooperation.

