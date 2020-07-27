BUMPER GRAIN HARVEST COULD OFFER OPPORTUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 27 luglio 2020
Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan believes there is likely to be some strength in rates for the smaller ships from September until…
Related Stories
- Westports warns of slow return to global consumption
- Bumper grain harvest could offer some opportunities
- Blanking sailings boost OOCL’s revenue despite reduced volume
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133242/Bumper%20grain%20harvest%20could%20offer%20opportunities?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss