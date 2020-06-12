venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
BULLYING WILL ONLY BE ADDRESSED ONCE WE LOOK BEYOND THE SCHOOL GATE

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, ven 12 giugno 2020 It is a mistake to see bullying as just a school-based problem for teachers to tackle, rather than a whole-of-society issue, one that needs to be addressed at a community level, if we are to successfully reduce its prevalence, says University of South Australia bullying expert, Professor Barbara Spears. With about 910,000 Australian students recorded as  victims of bullying each year , and…

