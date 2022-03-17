(AGENPARL) – gio 17 marzo 2022 Bulletin

17 March 2022

Electronic payments are ubiquitous in modern economies. The resulting financial obligations need to be settled safely and efficiently to promote the stability of our financial system. This article discusses the evolution of the settlement system and potential future developments.

Our research has shown female students and students from less advantaged backgrounds are more likely to report having a poor understanding of economics and lower confidence in their economics proficiency than others. We ask whether these negative perceptions are in line with observed proficiency or whether there is a ‘confidence gap’.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented shock to the economy that caused large and unexpected changes in household spending behaviour. This article examines these changes using a range of sources of information that have enabled the RBA to track consumption in a timely way.

There is evidence that concerns about becoming infected with COVID-19 at work have affected people’s willingness to participate in the labour force in some countries. This article examines whether similar health concerns have contributed to a reduction in labour supply in Australia.

Over recent years Australia has seen a large shift in its external accounts. In contrast to long-running deficits, the current account balance has now been in surplus for over two years, supported by record trade surpluses. This article examines these changes and highlights some key trends that are associated with this shift.

Australia’s trading patterns have evolved considerably over the past century. This Explainer summarises the longer-term trends within the two sides of Australia’s balance of payments: the current account and the combined capital and financial account.

Despite the rate of home ownership in Australia drifting down over recent decades, 2020 saw a large increase in first home purchases. Given the high level of housing prices and household indebtedness, we ask whether first home buyer loans contribute disproportionately to financial stability and macroeconomic risks.

This article updates our previous research on the ways in which developments in the composition and pricing of banks’ funding sources have affected their overall cost of funds and influenced lending rates.

Money markets are used by banks and other entities to borrow and lend funds for short terms, and are central to the implementation and transmission of monetary policy. It is important that these markets function effectively. This article examines how the various money markets responded to events of the past two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many parts of the Australian economy, including securities markets. These markets play an important role in our economy, including as a source of funding and in the transmission of monetary policy. This article describes how Australian markets for private securities weathered the impact of the COVID-19 shock.

