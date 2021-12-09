(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bc6d4a764Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Bulletin

9 December 2021

Insights into the economy and the financial system from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

[Read the December edition](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bcd4a1187Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

[Which Firms Drive Business Investment? New Evidence on the Firm-Size Distribution](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bd2eb1852Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Business investment plays a key role in our current and future economic prosperity. Understanding how different-sized firms contribute to overall outcomes helps gauge potential impacts of any differences they might face on investment outcomes and the economy.

[Why Are Investment Hurdle Rates So Sticky?](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bd6b45917Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Firms commonly evaluate potential investment projects by comparing expected returns to a hurdle rate. This article reviews why hurdle rates are so far above the weighted average cost of capital and why they have remained so sticky over time.

[Do RBA School Talks Improve Student Outcomes?](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bda385379Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Our education program includes school talks to promote economic literacy and encourage a larger and more diverse group of students to study economics. We surveyed students before and after school talks to formally evaluate this aspect of our program.

[The Central Bank’s First Economist](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bde0c7081Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

In 1930, the original Commonwealth Bank, then Australia’s central bank, did not have an economist on its staff. Bank of England officials urged the Governor to appoint a qualified economist and recommended Leslie Melville, Professor of Economics at the University of Adelaide.

[Recent Changes to the Reserve Bank’s Liquidity Operations](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4be1a76874Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Our policy measures to support the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased liquidity in the banking system. Consequently, market participants have had less need to use some of our liquidity operations and facilities.

[Implications of the IMF’s SDR Allocation for Australia and the Global Economy](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4be55f9461Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

As part of the global policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund allocated US$650 billion worth of Special Drawing Rights to its members, providing a significant boost to global liquidity and support to vulnerable countries.

[Corporate Debt Covenants in Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4be8fcf119Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

The economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has raised questions about how a deterioration in the financial health of some businesses could lead to breaches of debt covenants – with potential knock-on effects on firm behaviour and loan quality.

[The Indian Banking System](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bec787362Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Banks play a key role in India’s financial system and underpin economic growth. However, during the 2010s, the health of Indian banks deteriorated significantly and a subsequent decline in credit growth contributed to a slowdown in economic activity.

[Explainer: Origins of the Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b14e4bf021c566Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Traces the origins of the Reserve Bank to creation of the original Commonwealth Bank of Australia in 1911, and outlines the growth in central banking responsibilities.

