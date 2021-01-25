Building Power to Change the World

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 gennaio 2021

James Muldoon, Lecturer in Political Science, University of Exeter, UK

James Muldoon is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Exeter. He is the editor of Council Democracy: Towards a Democratic Socialist Politics (Routledge, 2018), The German Revolution and Political Theory (Palgrave Macmillan, 2019) and Trumping the Mainstream: The Conquest of Mainstream Democratic Politics by Far-Right Populism (Routledge, 2018).