(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 gennaio 2021
Building Power to Change the World
The Political Thought of the German Council Movements
James Muldoon
Author Information
James Muldoon, Lecturer in Political Science, University of Exeter, UK
James Muldoon is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Exeter. He is the editor of Council Democracy: Towards a Democratic Socialist Politics (Routledge, 2018), The German Revolution and Political Theory (Palgrave Macmillan, 2019) and Trumping the Mainstream: The Conquest of Mainstream Democratic Politics by Far-Right Populism (Routledge, 2018).
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/building-power-to-change-the-world-9780198856627?cc=us&lang=en