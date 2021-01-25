lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

USA: IL CANDIDATO DI BIDEN PER I TRASPORTI PETE BUTTIGIEG DICE CHE…

L’OMS MODIFICA I CRITERI DEL TEST SUI VIRUS COVID NEL TENTATIVO DI…

USA, JOE BIDEN SOSPENDE L’ORDINE ESECUTIVO DI TRUMP VOLTO AD ABBASSARE I…

REGNO UNITO, JONATHAN VAN-TAM: LE PERSONE VACCINATE POSSONO ANCORA DIFFONDERE IL VIRUS 

COVID: MANDELLI, GRAZIE A BERLUSCONI, FI AL LAVORO SU PIANO VACCINI

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

COVID, FI: BERLUSCONI, HA DATO MANDATO A MANDELLI, DI ISTITUIRE UN GRUPPO…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY STRONGLY CONDEMNS THE USE OF BRUTAL FORCE AGAINST PEACEFUL…

NUOVA LUCE PER I MOSAICI DEL BATTISTERO DI SANTA MARIA DEL FIORE

Agenparl

BUILDING POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 gennaio 2021

Cover

Building Power to Change the World

The Political Thought of the German Council Movements

James Muldoon

Author Information

James Muldoon, Lecturer in Political Science, University of Exeter, UK

James Muldoon is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Exeter. He is the editor of Council Democracy: Towards a Democratic Socialist Politics (Routledge, 2018), The German Revolution and Political Theory (Palgrave Macmillan, 2019) and Trumping the Mainstream: The Conquest of Mainstream Democratic Politics by Far-Right Populism (Routledge, 2018).

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/building-power-to-change-the-world-9780198856627?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

BUILDING POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD

Redazione

LIVING LAW

Redazione

DATA INIZIO: 09/02/2021 – SETTORE: FERROVIARIO – RILEVANZA: NAZIONALE – REGIONE: ITALIA – PROVINCIA: TUTTE

Redazione

CIRCULAR ECONOMY: A CSIRO ROADMAP TO UNLOCK FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Redazione

DEPRESSION IN NEW FATHERS CONNECTED TO RELATIONSHIP INSECURITIES

Redazione

NEW MAINTENANCE TREATMENT FOR ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA PROLONGS THE LIVES OF PATIENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More