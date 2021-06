(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 According to Statistics Finland, building costs rose by 3.2 per cent in May 2021 from the year before. The costs of materials went up by 3.6 per cent and labour costs by 3.5 per cent. The prices of services fell by 0.1 per cent from one year ago. The accelerating rise in the price of timber particularly contributed to higher prices of materials.

