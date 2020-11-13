BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.5 PER CENT IN OCTOBER YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

According to Statistics Finland, building costs

rose by 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from one year back. Labour

costs rose by 0.8 per cent, prices of materials by 0.3 per cent,

and those of services by 0.1 per cent compared to one year

earlier.

Long term development of the Building Cost

Index

From September to October, the total index of building costs

rose by 0.5 per cent. Labour costs, prices of materials and

services rose by 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

Building cost index 2015=100, October 2020

Professional construction of new

buildings Weights Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Total index 1000 104.8 0.5 0.5 By type of cost Labour inputs 400 104.8 0.5 0.8 Materials 510 105.1 0.5 0.3 Services 90 103.3 0.5 0.1 By purpose of use Residential building 440 104.9 0.5 0.3 Other building construction 560 104.7 0.5 0.6

Source: Building cost index, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja

Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele

Orjala

