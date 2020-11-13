BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.5 PER CENT IN OCTOBER YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020
Published: 13 November 2020
According to Statistics Finland, building costs
rose by 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from one year back. Labour
costs rose by 0.8 per cent, prices of materials by 0.3 per cent,
and those of services by 0.1 per cent compared to one year
earlier.
Long term development of the Building Cost
Index
From September to October, the total index of building costs
rose by 0.5 per cent. Labour costs, prices of materials and
services rose by 0.5 per cent from the previous month.
Building cost index 2015=100, October 2020
|Professional construction of new
buildings
|Weights
|Index
|Monthly change, %
|Annual change, %
|Total index
|1000
|104.8
|0.5
|0.5
|By type of cost
|Labour inputs
|400
|104.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Materials
|510
|105.1
|0.5
|0.3
|Services
|90
|103.3
|0.5
|0.1
|By purpose of use
|Residential building
|440
|104.9
|0.5
|0.3
|Other building construction
|560
|104.7
|0.5
|0.6
Source: Building cost index, Statistics
Finland
Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja
Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a
Head of Department in charge: Hannele
Orjala
