venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Agenparl

BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.5 PER CENT IN OCTOBER YEAR-ON-YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

Published: 13 November 2020

According to Statistics Finland, building costs
rose by 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from one year back. Labour
costs rose by 0.8 per cent, prices of materials by 0.3 per cent,
and those of services by 0.1 per cent compared to one year
earlier.

Long term development of the Building Cost
Index

Long term development of the Building Cost Index

From September to October, the total index of building costs
rose by 0.5 per cent. Labour costs, prices of materials and
services rose by 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

Building cost index 2015=100, October 2020

Professional construction of new
buildings		 Weights Index Monthly change, % Annual change, %
Total index   1000 104.8 0.5 0.5
By type of cost Labour inputs 400 104.8 0.5 0.8
Materials 510 105.1 0.5 0.3
Services 90 103.3 0.5 0.1
By purpose of use Residential building 440 104.9 0.5 0.3
Other building construction 560 104.7 0.5 0.6

Source: Building cost index, Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja
Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele
Orjala

Publication in pdf-format (295.9 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Figures

Updated 13.11.2020

