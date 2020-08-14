BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.4 PER CENT IN JULY YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020

Published: 14 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland, building costs

rose by 0.4 per cent in July 2020 compared with the previous year’s

July. Labour costs rose by 0.6 per cent and the prices of services

by 0.4 per cent compared with July of the previous year. The prices

of materials rose by 0.2 per cent from one year ago.

Long term development of the Building Cost

Index

From June to July, the total index of building costs remained on

level with the previous month. Labour costs and the prices of

materials remained on level with the previous month, but the prices

of services fell by 0.3 per cent.

Building cost index 2015=100, July 2020

Professional construction of new

buildings Weights Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Total index 1000 104.5 -0.0 0.4 By type of cost Labour inputs 400 104.0 0.0 0.6 Materials 510 105.2 0.0 0.2 Services 90 102.8 -0.3 0.4 By purpose of use Residential building 440 104.6 0.0 0.3 Other building construction 560 104.4 -0.0 0.4

Source: Building cost index, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja

Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (298.9 kB)

Tables Tables in databases Appendix tables Figures

Updated 14.08.2020

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Building cost index [e-publication].

ISSN=1799-5841. July 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 14.8.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html