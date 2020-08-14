BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.4 PER CENT IN JULY YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020
Published: 14 August 2020
According to Statistics Finland, building costs
rose by 0.4 per cent in July 2020 compared with the previous year’s
July. Labour costs rose by 0.6 per cent and the prices of services
by 0.4 per cent compared with July of the previous year. The prices
of materials rose by 0.2 per cent from one year ago.
Long term development of the Building Cost
Index
From June to July, the total index of building costs remained on
level with the previous month. Labour costs and the prices of
materials remained on level with the previous month, but the prices
of services fell by 0.3 per cent.
Building cost index 2015=100, July 2020
|Professional construction of new
buildings
|Weights
|Index
|Monthly change, %
|Annual change, %
|Total index
|1000
|104.5
|-0.0
|0.4
|By type of cost
|Labour inputs
|400
|104.0
|0.0
|0.6
|Materials
|510
|105.2
|0.0
|0.2
|Services
|90
|102.8
|-0.3
|0.4
|By purpose of use
|Residential building
|440
|104.6
|0.0
|0.3
|Other building construction
|560
|104.4
|-0.0
|0.4
Source: Building cost index, Statistics
Finland
Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja
Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a
Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko
Publication in pdf-format (298.9 kB)
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
Appendix tables
- Figures
-
Updated 14.08.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Building cost index [e-publication].
ISSN=1799-5841. July 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 14.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html
0http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/07/rki_2020_07_2020-08-14_en.pdf
