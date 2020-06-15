BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.3 PER CENT IN MAY YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020
Published: 15 June 2020
According to Statistics Finland, building costs
rose by 0.3 per cent in May 2020 compared with the previous year’s
May. Labour costs rose by 1.7 per cent and the prices of services
by 0.5 per cent compared with May of the previous year. The prices
of materials fell by 0.7 per cent from one year ago.
Long term development of the Building Cost
Index
From April to May, the total index of building costs rose by 0.1
per cent. The prices of labour costs rose by 0.3 per cent. The
prices of materials and services remained unchanged in May from the
previous month.
Building cost index 2015=100, May 2020
|Professional construction of new
buildings
|Weights
|Index
|Monthly change, %
|Annual change, %
|Total index
|1000
|104.3
|0.1
|0.3
|By type of cost
|Labour inputs
|400
|104.0
|0.3
|1.7
|Materials
|510
|104.7
|-0.0
|-0.7
|Services
|90
|103.1
|0.0
|0.5
|By purpose of use
|Residential building
|440
|104.4
|0.2
|0.2
|Other building construction
|560
|104.2
|0.0
|0.5
Source: Building cost index, Statistics
Finland
