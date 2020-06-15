BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.3 PER CENT IN MAY YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

Published: 15 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland, building costs

rose by 0.3 per cent in May 2020 compared with the previous year’s

May. Labour costs rose by 1.7 per cent and the prices of services

by 0.5 per cent compared with May of the previous year. The prices

of materials fell by 0.7 per cent from one year ago.

Long term development of the Building Cost

Index

From April to May, the total index of building costs rose by 0.1

per cent. The prices of labour costs rose by 0.3 per cent. The

prices of materials and services remained unchanged in May from the

previous month.

Building cost index 2015=100, May 2020

Professional construction of new

buildings Weights Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Total index 1000 104.3 0.1 0.3 By type of cost Labour inputs 400 104.0 0.3 1.7 Materials 510 104.7 -0.0 -0.7 Services 90 103.1 0.0 0.5 By purpose of use Residential building 440 104.4 0.2 0.2 Other building construction 560 104.2 0.0 0.5

Source: Building cost index, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja

Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (296.9 kB)

Tables Tables in databases Appendix tables Figures

Updated 15.06.2020

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Building cost index [e-publication].

ISSN=1799-5841. May 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 15.6.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html