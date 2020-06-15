lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
Breaking News

A SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC RECOVERY THE MAIN THEME AT EU COHESION MINISTERS’ MEETING

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 15, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 15, 2020

M5S, CRIMI: ORA PRIORITA’ E’ IL PAESE

INGRID BROCKOVá AT THE MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR THE…

ILVA-ALITALIA, CHIGI: INVITALIA PER COINVESTIMENTO, 3 MLD PER RILANCIO ALITALIA

MONTANELLI: CALABRIA (FI), DA VANDALI RIDICOLI PROCESSI A STORIA

STATI GENERALI, CHIGI: “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI LUNEDì 15 GIUGNO

L’UCCISIONE DI UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO SCUOTE GLI STATI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE SI CONFRONTI CON LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA DOPO LE…

Agenparl

BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.3 PER CENT IN MAY YEAR-ON-YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

Published: 15 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland, building costs
rose by 0.3 per cent in May 2020 compared with the previous year’s
May. Labour costs rose by 1.7 per cent and the prices of services
by 0.5 per cent compared with May of the previous year. The prices
of materials fell by 0.7 per cent from one year ago.

Long term development of the Building Cost
Index

Long term development of the Building Cost Index

From April to May, the total index of building costs rose by 0.1
per cent. The prices of labour costs rose by 0.3 per cent. The
prices of materials and services remained unchanged in May from the
previous month.

Building cost index 2015=100, May 2020

Professional construction of new
buildings		 Weights Index Monthly change, % Annual change, %
Total index   1000 104.3 0.1 0.3
By type of cost Labour inputs 400 104.0 0.3 1.7
Materials 510 104.7 -0.0 -0.7
Services 90 103.1 0.0 0.5
By purpose of use Residential building 440 104.4 0.2 0.2
Other building construction 560 104.2 0.0 0.5

Source: Building cost index, Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Liina Arhosalo 029 551 3612, Merja
Järvinen 029 551 2458, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (296.9 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Figures

Updated 15.06.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Building cost index [e-publication].
ISSN=1799-5841. May 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 15.6.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/rki/2020/05/rki_2020_05_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html

Post collegati

TURNOVER AND SALES VOLUME IN TRADE FELL IN APRIL

Redazione

INFLATION -0.2 PER CENT IN MAY

Redazione

BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.3 PER CENT IN MAY YEAR-ON-YEAR

Redazione

TURNOVER AND OUTPUT IN SERVICES FELL IN APRIL

Redazione

TURNOVER IN INDUSTRY DECREASED BY 10.4 PER CENT IN APRIL

Redazione

HHV14: INFANT DEATHS BY CAUSE OF DEATH, SEX OF INFANT AND AGE OF MOTHER, 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More