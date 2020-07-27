BUILDING BEGINS FOR LANDMARK UNIVERSITY OF WAIKATO DEVELOPMENT ‘THE Pā’

(AGENPARL) – HAMILTON (NEW ZEALAND), lun 27 luglio 2020

$85m boost to the Waikato region and 500 jobs over the next two years

The University of Waikato is starting to build its landmark development The Pā, a new facility for students, staff and the community in the heart of its Hamilton campus.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says The Pā will transform the on-campus experience and enhance the Waikato region’s reputation as an attractive destination for education.

“The concept for The Pā was developed well before Covid-19 and based on the assumption that the on-campus experience for future students would involve greater emphasis on social learning and collaboration and less emphasis on large format lectures,” says Professor Quigley.

“Moving forward with our vision of a collaborative, interactive and flexible learning environment, the construction of The Pā has been made even more important by the major changes in teaching and learning that are occurring both at the University of Waikato and at universities around the world.

“The Pā will provide a high-tech, adaptable space that will enhance student learning outcomes, promote social learning, and grow the sense of community that exists across the University,” says Professor Quigley.

The Pā is situated on 7,200m2 and will include a social, cultural and learning hub, food outlets, offices, a space for community events and performances, and a new University marae.

The complex will also create a main entrance to the University’s Hamilton campus from Hillcrest Road and enhance accessibility to the rest of the campus.

Hawkins Regional Manager Peter McCawe says his team are excited to work on the project.

“Hawkins is proud to continue its relationship with the University of Waikato, having built the University’s award-winning Tauranga CBD campus last year. Like the Tauranga campus, The Pā’s design is stunning. It is a pleasure for our team to be part of building something that will be a landmark in Hamilton city.”

The building project will provide a major boost to the Waikato region, creating an estimated 500 jobs across the Hawkins team and other local subcontractors, consultants and suppliers over the two year construction period.

Designed in consultation with students, staff and community, The Pā is the largest capital works project in the University’s history.

The Pā is scheduled for completion in approximately mid-2022.

Fonte/Source: https://www.waikato.ac.nz/news-events/media/2020/building-begins-for-landmark-university-of-waikato-development-the-pa