(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 10 marzo 2021 There continues to be strong demand for construction in Cairns, with 602 new dwellings approved to date this financial year, an 86% increase for the same period last year.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/building-approvals3