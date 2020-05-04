BUILDING APPROVALS, AUSTRALIA

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 04 maggio 2020

March key figures

Mar 20 Feb 20 to Mar 20 Mar 19 to Mar 20 no. % % TREND Total dwelling units approved 15 234 1.3 1.0 Private sector houses 8 629 0.2 -2.0 Private sector dwellings excluding houses 6 420 2.8 5.2 SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Total dwelling units approved 15 279 -4.0 0.2 Private sector houses 8 520 -1.2 -2.2 Private sector dwellings excluding houses 6 538 -8.2 3.4

Dwelling units approved

Private sector houses approved



March key points

Total dwelling units

The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 1.3% in March.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved fell 4.0% in March.

Private sector houses

The trend estimate for private sector houses approved rose 0.2% in March.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for private sector houses fell 1.2% in March.

Private sector dwellings excluding houses

The trend estimate for private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 2.8% in March.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 8.2% in March.

Value of building approved

The trend estimate of the value of total building approved rose 1.3% in March and has risen for four months. The value of residential building rose 0.5% and has risen for seven months. The value of non-residential building rose 2.3% and has risen for three months.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of the value of total building approved fell 6.5% in March. The value of residential building fell 5.9%, while the value of non-residential building fell 7.3%.

Notes

Data notes

In this release, revisions are provided for the time period from July 2018 to February 2020. Further information about potential sources of revisions can be found in the feature article released with the January 2016 8731.0 publication – “<a to Building Approval Statistics“.

Small area data cubes and CSV files will be made available in an “Additional Information” release five business days after the main publication. These will be for Statistical Area Level 2 and Local Government Areas. Release dates are published under the “<a Issues” section of the publication and in ABS Release Advice.

A number of time series spreadsheets contain ‘np’ (not available for publication) annotations. This is due to confidential data being contained in these series.

Managing the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on building approvals statistics

The ABS is currently monitoring for potential impacts from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on building approvals statistics and will continue to do so for the period of the pandemic.

Quality assurance of March data did not identify any major impact to headline statistics. Since it takes some time to approve an application for building construction work, there will be a lag between any change in the number of applications, and the statistics presented in this publication.

The ABS is actively managing the potential risks from COVID-19 to data collection operations. The ABS appreciates the support of federal, state and local government in continuing to provide the data to compile this publication.

Revisions this month

Revisions to the total number of dwelling units approved in this issue are:

Dwellings 2018-19 2019-20 NSW – 375 Vic. – 114 Qld – 46 SA -1 9 WA -12 7 Tas. – – NT – – ACT – 51 Total -13 602

