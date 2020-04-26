domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
BUILDING A SAFER FUTURE

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, dom 26 aprile 2020

Photo Essay | 25 April 2020

Five years after the 2015 earthquake, Nepal is turning a corner.

The ADB-supported Earthquake Emergency Assistance Project has helped put thousands of children back to schools, returned vital government services and infrastructure to earthquake-affected communities, and created jobs and income through employment in rebuilding critical road networks.

The EEAP is jointly financed by ADB, the United States Agency for International Development, and the Government of Nepal. The school rebuilding effort included reconstruction of high enrolment schools in eight affected districts and14 hardest-hit districts.

A total of 162 schools, including 8 schools funded by Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, have been reconstructed and handed over to school management committees.

See the photo story

