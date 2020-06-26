venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Agenparl

BUDGET TO BE TABLED NEXT WEEK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 26 giugno 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 26 June 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Cairns Regional Council advises that its 2020-21 Budget will be tabled at a Special Meeting on Wednesday 1 July at 9am.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on Level 3 of the Spence Street Administration Building.

Members of the public will be able to attend the meeting, but with a limit on numbers due to social distancing measures for COVID-19.

The meeting will be live streamed on Council’s website https://webcast.cairns.qld.gov.au/



Last updated: 26 June 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/council-budget2

