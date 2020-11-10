martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
BUCKET CENT SALE – ANIMAL RESCUE TABLELANDS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Sat 14 Nov 2020 01:00 pm

Sat 14 Nov 2020

Sat 14 Nov 2020

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Cairns Brass Bingo Hall, 145 Mulgrave Road, Cairns

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events//

Notes: Format is a “Bucket” Cent Sale, NOT a sit-down event. No bookings required.

Cost: Free

Join Animal Rescue Tablelands for the biggest Cent Sale powered entirely by puppies!

  • FREE ENTRY!
  • OVER $2000 worth of prizes up for grabs
  • Plus a Christmas raffle and lucky door prize.

THIS IS A COVID-19 SAFE EVENT.
Contact tracing, hall capacity and social distancing restrictions will be observed.
Format has been changed to a “Bucket” Cent Sale. This will NOT be a sit-down event. No bookings required.
See below for further information.

Doors open with ticket sales from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Winners drawn and notified shortly after 3:00pm.

PRIZE TICKETS:
Cent Sale Tickets – $10 for 20 tickets
Lucky Door: Free with ticket purchase
Christmas raffle – $2 per ticket or 3 for $5

HOW IT WORKS:
1. Purchase your tickets at the front door.
2. Make your way through the hall and place tickets in the boxes of the prizes you’d like to win.
3. Wait for our call to see if you’ve won! Prizes will be drawn from 3pm and winners contacted shortly after for collection. Prizes will need to be collected from the hall prior to 4pm unless other arrangements are made.

Animal Rescue Tableland’s mission is to rescue as many babies as possible from abuse, neglect, and puppy farmers, and to de sex, vaccinate & microchip them, to break the cycle and be able to find only the best loving forever homes, where they can enjoy a very long happy life.  All funds raised go towards vet work, maintaining rescues while they are in care with their foster carers, life-saving emergency surgery and medication.

Last updated: 11 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/animal-rescue-cent-sale

