mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

COUNCIL AGREES TO START LIFTING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR RESIDENTS OF SOME THIRD…

GUINEA- BISSAU : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-ENHANCING GOVERNANCE AND THE ANTI-CORRUPTION FRAMEWORK: NEXT…

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 30 JUNE 2020

AUDIZIONE IN VIDEOCONFERENZA DELL’AMBASCIATORE DEL REGNO HASCEMITA DI GIORDANIA

AUDIZIONE PRESIDENTE DELL’UNIONE ITALIANA LOTTA ALLA DISTROFIA MUSCOLARE

IMPATTO DEL COVID-19 SUL SETTORE DELLA CULTURA

TONGA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY ASSESSMENT

ON BEIJING’S IMPOSITION OF NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION ON HONG KONG

ON BEIJING’S IMPOSITION OF NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION ON HONG KONG

CONCLUSION OF THE TENTH ROUND OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY NEGOTIATIONS

Agenparl

BRUSSELS IV CONFERENCE ON 'SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE REGION': CO-CHAIRS' DECLARATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 01 luglio 2020

Your request will be handled by the Press Office of the General Secretariat of the Council in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by the Community institutions and bodies and on the free movement of such data.

Your data will be stored in the database until you unsubscribe from the service.

Certain data (name, e-mail address, preferred language, media name, media type) may be disclosed to the press offices of the European institutions, the Permanent Representations of the Member States and to European Union agencies, under the conditions laid down in Articles 7 and 8 of Regulation 45/2001.

If there is data which you would not like to be stored, please let us know at: [email protected]

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/06/30/brussels-iv-conference-on-supporting-the-future-of-syria-and-the-region-co-chairs-declaration/

Post collegati

SYRIAN CRISIS: EU MOBILISES AN OVERALL PLEDGE OF €6.9 BILLION FOR 2020 AND BEYOND

Redazione

REMARKS BY PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL AFTER THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA – EU LEADERS' VIDEO CONFERENCE MEETING

Redazione

BRUSSELS IV CONFERENCE ON 'SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE REGION': CO-CHAIRS' DECLARATION

Redazione

&QUOT;AUX CôTéS DU G5 SAHEL, L'UNION EUROPéENNE TIENT SES ENGAGEMENTS&QUOT; – DISCOURS DU PRéSIDENT CHARLES MICHEL AU SOMMET DE NOUAKCHOTT

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES €30 BILLION FRENCH SUBORDINATED LOAN SCHEME TO SUPPORT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

COMPETITION: THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION LAUNCHES A PROCESS TO ADDRESS THE ISSUE OF COLLECTIVE BARGAINING FOR THE SELF-EMPLOYED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More