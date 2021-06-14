(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00820J, Communication
Zhiqiong Tang, Dongdong Li, Yidi Yue, Dan Peng, Lu Liu
We have developed a Bronsted acid catalysed highly ortho-selective functionalization of free phenols with readily available N,O-acetals under mild conditions, furnishing various corresponding aminomethylated phenol products in moderate to excellent…
