The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel invite members of the media to attend a press conference marking the publication of their final report and recommendations to government.

Created in June 2018 by the Ministers of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Canadian Heritage, the six-member Panel reviewed Canada’s decades-old Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Radiocommunication Acts.

A teleconference line is available to members of the media who are unable to attend in person.

Media attendance is for accredited members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: Noon (12:00 p.m.)

Location:

National Press Theatre

150 Wellington St.

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A8

