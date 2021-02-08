(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021 The British Columbia Assessment Authority (BC Assessment) applied for an order that the Commissioner exercise his discretion under s. 56(1) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) to decline to conduct an inquiry in this matter. BC Assessment argued that an inquiry should not be held because it is plain and obvious that the records requested by the access applicant are available for purchase by the public and are, therefore, outside the scope of FIPPA pursuant to s. 3(1)(j). The adjudicator decided that the matter will not proceed to an inquiry because it is plain and obvious that s. 3(1)(j) applies to the requested record.

