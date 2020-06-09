martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
Breaking News

ABRUZZO: PEZZOPANE (PD), IN PARLAMENTO QUESTIONE OSPEDALI PESCINA E TAGLIACOZZO. INTERROGAZIONE URGENTE…

CORONAVIRUS, IL RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION AVVERTE IL GOVERNO UK AD ALLENTARE REGOLE…

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY IN ASHGABAT

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.9%

ABRUZZO: PEZZOPANE (PD), INTERROGAZIONE PARLAMENTARE AL GOVERNO SU OSPEDALI PESCINA E TAGLIACOZZO

FINLAND TO STRENGTHEN TAXATION CAPACITY IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH A FOCUS ON…

EX-ANTE PUBLICATION OF CALL FOR TENDERS: REAL ESTATE AGENCY SERVICES MULTIPLE FRAMEWORK…

MATTI VANHANEN APPOINTED MINISTER OF FINANCE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 9, 2020

PUBLICATION: TAXATION FOR DEVELOPMENT – FINLAND’S ACTION PROGRAMME 2020–2023

Agenparl

BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY SEASON PLAN FOR 2020-21

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020


9 June, 2020

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

 CAMBRIDGE: British Antarctic Survey (BAS) reveals more detail about its Antarctic season operational plan for the 2020-21 season.

COVID-19 continues to present BAS with a number of exceptional operational challenges to deliver the UK’s polar science programme, and keep research station infrastructure and scientific instruments functioning.  Currently, we have our complement of winter staff at Rothera, Bird Island and King Edward Point research stations.  Halley and Signy research stations closed for the Antarctic winter in March and May.  At Halley many instruments are still running using our autonomous power supply.  All of these stations are currently clear of COVID-19.

BAS Logistics planning experts have spent the last month consulting with UK and international polar research colleagues, medical experts and other national Antarctic programme operators about priorities, options and protocols for next season.

The safety of all of our staff, research collaborators, and external contractors remains our top priority, as well as keeping Antarctica Covid-19-free.

Planning next season

Restrictions on many aspects of logistics due to the COVID-19 situation, such as restricted travel through the normal gateways, supply chain disruption, and impacts on pre-deployment training for Antarctic staff, mean that we are working on the detail of two scenarios for next season.

Scenario One is to run a minimal season, which, on the assumption of continued disruption to international air travel, would involve transport of staff (including the new wintering team) from the UK to Antarctica and back on the RRS James Clark Ross.  These teams would undertake station maintenance, replacement of staff before the next winter season, and continuation of science monitoring activities where possible. BAS will also station an aircraft in the Falklands to enable medical evacuations if required.

We are also planning for Scenario Two: as above but possibly with extra activities as and when COVID restrictions improve. This might include maintaining deep field equipment and depots required by international collaborative programmes, construction of foundations for the new Discovery building at Rothera Research Station, servicing of field scientific instruments, and essential maintenance at Halley Research Station.  This will depend on availability of flights to the Falklands to enable more staff to travel south.

Neither of these scenarios will allow the normal numbers of research and support staff to be deployed south, and will mean that BAS cannot support ‘deep-field’ research campaigns during the 2020-21 season.  However, critical support work to enable these campaigns to resume in the following season will take place.  Flexibility is key to planning and working in Antarctica and is especially true for the coming season as global conditions evolve due to the pandemic.

Director of BAS, Professor Dame Jane Francis says,

“Antarctica is the only continent free of the COVID -19 virus, but our operations and science there have been severely affected by restrictions in the rest of the world.  Planning an Antarctic summer season in this uncertain world is certainly a challenge, both for us and our international polar colleagues. At BAS we are doing our best to maintain, as much as is possible, the critically important operations and science programmes.

Research collaborators are encouraged to make contact with BAS Director of Science, Professor David Vaughan.

ENDS

Announcements from other national Antarctic Programmes

Australian Antarctic Programme

Antarctica New Zealand

US National Science Foundation

Fonte/Source: https://www.bas.ac.uk/media-post/british-antarctic-survey-season-plan-for-2020-21/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-antarctic-survey-season-plan-for-2020-21

Post collegati

STELLAR BANNER DECLARED AS CONSTRUCTIVE TOTAL LOSS

Redazione

BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY SEASON PLAN FOR 2020-21

Redazione

CITTA’ DI CASTELLO, ULTIMO GIORNO DI SCUOLA A DISTANZA. SINDACO E ASSESSORE: “L’IMPEGNO CONTINUA PER TORNA IN AULA A SETTEMBRE, IN BOCCA AL LUPO AGLI STUDENTI DELLA MATURITÃ”

Redazione

CROSS-LINKING POLYMERIZATION-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY TO BRANCHED CORE CROSS-LINKED STAR BLOCK POLYMER MICELLES

Redazione

GLUTATHIONE-ADAPTIVE PEPTIDE AMPHIPHILE VESICLES RATIONALLY DESIGNED USING POSITIONABLE DISULFIDE-BRIDGES FOR EFFECTIVE DRUG TRANSPORT

Redazione

STEREOCONTROLLED, MULTI-FUNCTIONAL SEQUENCE-DEFINED OLIGOMERS THROUGH AUTOMATED SYNTHESIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More