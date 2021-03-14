domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
BRITAIN MUST BOOST CYBER-ATTACK CAPACITY, PM JOHNSON SAYS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 14 marzo 2021 By David Milliken
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain needs to boost its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said before the publication of a national security review next week.
“Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago,” Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.
“The review will set out the importance of cyber technology to our way of life – whether it’s defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing cutting-edge tech …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/britain-must-boost-cyber-attack-capacity-pm-johnson-says/13137

