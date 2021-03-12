venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Agenparl

BRISBANE STREET ART FESTIVAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), ven 12 marzo 2021 Various locations throughout Brisbane
Saturday, May 1 – Sunday, May 16, 2021

Brisbane Street Art Festival

The Brisbane Street Art Festival (BSAF) is a 16-day public arts event, presented annually in Brisbane since 2016, and more recently in Queensland regional locations. It delivers street art across Brisbane including ‘live’ murals, workshops, exhibitions, street theatre and music performances.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate Brisbane’s vibrant arts culture and give artists from all backgrounds the opportunity to showcase their work. In 2020, the event saw 55 artists deliver 60 artworks and activate more than 30 locations. Since 2016, 155 large-scale street art murals have been exhibited across the city.

Image: Artwork by Gus Eagleton, Superordinary building, 62 Mary Street, Brisbane City.

Event type: Art, Culture, Featured, Festivals, Free
Cost: Free
Bookings: The festival will include free and ticketed events. The full program will be announced on 1 April 2021. Find out more on the Brisbane Street Art Festival website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151299802

