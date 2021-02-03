mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

MARTEDì 2 FEBBRAIO 2021 – 297ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

MEASURING THE INFORMAL ECONOMY

POLISH DPA FINES SMART CITIES: ANOTHER FINE FOR LACK OF COOPERATION WITH…

CREATING A COMPREHENSIVE FRAMEWORK TO PROMOTE SAFE, ORDERLY MIGRATION IN NORTH AND…

CREATING A COMPREHENSIVE FRAMEWORK TO PROMOTE SAFE, ORDERLY MIGRATION IN NORTH AND…

CREATING A COMPREHENSIVE FRAMEWORK TO PROMOTE SAFE, ORDERLY MIGRATION IN NORTH AND…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 3, 2021

INTERNATIONAL CONTACT GROUP ON VENEZUELA: MINISTERIAL DECLARATION

FACT-CHECKING AND DEBUNKING

UK APPLIES TO JOIN PACIFIC FREE TRADE AREA WHERE CHILE IS A…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » BRISBANE GREETERS – PADDINGTON WALKING TOUR

BRISBANE GREETERS – PADDINGTON WALKING TOUR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 03 febbraio 2021 Sunday, February 28, 2021, 10am – 2pm

Brisbane Greeters - Paddington walking tour

One of the best ways to get to know Brisbane is through the eyes of a skilled and knowledgeable local. Our friendly Greeters are proud and passionate volunteers who are keen to share Brisbane’s stories, show you some great spots and introduce you to our vibrant city.

Are you really wanting to be amongst the company of locals and visit some of our fabulous lifestyle precincts? Our specialised Paddington option is designed to take you off the beaten path and discover a whole new side of Brisbane. You can explore parts of Brisbane with your Greeter that you may not have found on your own!

Runs for two to four hours’ maximum but your Greeter will discuss what works best for the group.

VenueTrammies Corner Park, Paddington
Venue addressTrammies Corner Park, 176 Latrobe Terrace, Paddington
Event type: Free, Tours
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings: Bookings required. To book, and for more information, visit Brisbane Greeters.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150669634

Post collegati

BRISBANE GREETERS – PADDINGTON WALKING TOUR

Redazione

TREES THAT WERE: EXHIBITION OF ECO DYEING

Redazione

OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR 2021

Redazione

TWO MAN TARANTINO

Redazione

FLUID

Redazione

QUEERSTORIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More