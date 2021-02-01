Brisbane Greeters - Greeters Choice walking tour

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 01 febbraio 2021 Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 10am – 2pm

Your Greeter will take you on a fascinating journey around the parts of Brisbane they know and love. Uncover a local and personal perspective with a Greeter’s Choice tour. Discover something new about Brisbane and uncover the city’s secrets and stories. The experience is designed around what your Greeter loves and knows best about Brisbane and based on your interests.

Runs for two to four hours’ maximum but your Greeter will discuss what works best for the group.

Venue: Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane City

Venue address: Brisbane City Hall, 64 Adelaide Street, Brisbane City

Event type: Free, Tours

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: Bookings required. To book, and for more information, visit Brisbane Greeters.

Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150646835